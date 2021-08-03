Revivorship Post Cancer Wellness Center to open in Encinitas

More than 10 years ago, Rancho Santa Fe resident Steve Leisher was diagnosed with stage 4 squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue.

Steve Leisher

(Courtesy)

“Life changed permanently at that point,” said Leisher, who beat cancer but wanted a better way to combat the side effects, such as fatigue and brain fog, that survivors often struggle with.

On Aug. 9, he will open the Revivorship Post Cancer Wellness Center in Encinitas, which will help cancer survivors receive individualized treatment as they work to fully rehabilitate their health.

He’s promoting the center as the first facility in the community that offers an integrative health resource for those who have undergone chemotherapy, radiation and surgery as part of their cancer treatment.

“The idea is to get the body recalibrated and rebalanced so that the body can do what the body does best, and that’s heal itself,” said Leisher, who worked in the insurance business before his battle with cancer.

Leisher received treatment locally, and then looked for ways to alleviate the neuropathy, brain fog and fatigue he experienced in his post-cancer phase. His weight dropped from about 170 to 120 pounds after undergoing chemo and radiation. Since it was focused on the area around his mouth and throat, he eventually needed a feeding tube because normal eating and drinking caused a burning sensation.

Everyone is different in terms of what kind of symptoms they will experience. Some of the common ones include anxiety, sexual dysfunction, trouble focusing (known as “chemo brain”) and chronic pain at different points throughout the body.

“What’s not different is there are ways to help reverse a lot of the side effects,” Leisher said, adding that those side effects are the results of treatments that “push people to the limit.”

The center offers yoga therapy, acupuncture, massage, expressive arts therapy, energy healing and other techniques among the treatments it provides.

“Everything is energy and if you have the right frequencies, then the body will take that in and it will literally recalibrate itself so that everything flows naturally,” Leisher said. “When you do that, you’re creating a strong immune system.”

Leisher also emphasized the number of people who will battle cancer at some point in their lives. According to the National Cancer Institute data from 2015-17, nearly 40% of men and women will be diagnosed with cancer. By 2030, the number of cancer survivors living in the United States is expected to reach 22.2 million.

The Revivorship Post Cancer Wellness Center is located at 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Suite A-30, in Encinitas. For more information, visit revivorship.com.