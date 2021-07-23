Advertisement
News

FireWatch town hall to be held July 28

A FireWatch aerial of the Covenant.
(Courtesy RSF Association)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
The Rancho Santa Fe Association will host a FireWatch town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 28 at the RSF Garden Club.

The Association’s Environmental Resource Coordinator Caitlin Kreutz will be presenting videos and information on what FireWatch is and how the Association is coordinating with the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District to help the community be more aware of their personal fire risk and how to address it.

The town hall will begin with refreshments and a chance to check out fire prevention resources at 5 p.m. with the presentation and Q&A to begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, email FireWatch@RSFAssociation.org

