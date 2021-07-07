More shade coming to San Dieguito County Park

Last month the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to spend $1.4 million to install 11 fabric shade-sail structures at 10 county parks to keep visitors cooler and prolong the life of playground equipment.

San Dieguito County Park on Lomas Santa Fe Drive will be among the parks receiving an upgrade. The park offers a baseball field, basketball courts, wedding gazebo, shaded picnic areas, hiking trails, and several playgrounds. The new shade structure will be added to the existing school-age playground.

County Parks operates more than 100 playground facilities at parks open year round. Many of those playground facilities are in communities that can get hot in the summer which can dissuade people from using them during the hottest times of the day. New shade structures over those play areas will make it easier beat the heat and enjoy the parks.

The shade-sails will also prevent the sun’s ultraviolet rays from deteriorating the playground equipment, extending its lifespan.

County Parks officials anticipate construction on the new amenities to begin this summer and be ready for use this fall.