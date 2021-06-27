RSF Women’s Fund contributes over $300,000 to local charities

The Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund gathered at a member’s home on June 9 to celebrate a successful year. Incoming chairwoman Susan Hoehn welcomed the membership and thanked outgoing chair Candise Holmlund for her leadership.

“The women of the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund are delighted to be able to meet and mingle again in person,” said Hoehn in a news release. “We enjoyed gathering at the stunning home of Sabrina Applegate to celebrate another amazing year of grant giving.

Rosemarie Rohatgi, Cheryl Slamans, Jillian Spector, and Adrienne Hoehn Sherman.

(Courtesy of RSF Women’s Fund)

“The women’s fund gave away over $300,000 this year to worthy institutions in the San Diego region who had applied for funds to enhance their organization, and who had gone through the organization’s rigorous grant selection process. The 10 recipients this year range from childcare for our armed services at Camp Pendleton to domestic violence shelters.

“We are proud to be a part of the San Diego community and enhance individuals’ lives through our grants,” Hoehn said.

The RSF Women’s Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, was established in 2004 as a way for members to join together and give back. The fund is currently welcoming potential new members. For more information, visit rsfwomensfund.org or contact the membership chair at Sara.bennett@marshmma.com.

Carlie Berke, Joanne Marks and Connie Pittard

(Courtesy of RSF Women’s Fund)