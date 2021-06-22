It’s back! 4th of July parade returns to the Ranch

The Rancho Santa Fe Association is excited to announce the return of the Fourth of July Parade, one of the community’s most cherished traditions. Held annually since 1982, residents missed the parade last year due to the pandemic but this year Independence Day will again see the village streets come alive with American flags, golf cart floats, classic cars, horses and children on bikes, wagons and loaded up onto Jack Dorsee’s 1946 Case tractor.

“For a long time we were uncertain whether we would have the ability to return to the parade,” said RSF Association Manager Christy Whalen of the potential restrictions, logistics, permitting and staffing. “We’re thrilled to announce we will be able to make it happen this year. Due to the contrasts of timing and staffing we will be offering a slightly pared-down event but I guarantee you that the spirit of the 4th of the July will be out 100%.”

The parade will take the full route through the village but there won’t be a concert in the park or barbecue afterward—the Rancho Santa Fe Big Band will be in the parade this year and residents are welcome to picnic in the park.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, beginning at the corner of Avenida de Acacias and El Tordo and looping through the village on La Flecha and Paseo Delicias. The immediate streets involved in the parade route will be closed.

Members are asked to park outside of the village area and walk in. For those dropping off visitors for the parade, it is recommended to do so at the post office to avoid parade traffic and closures.

To participate in the parade, community members should line up at 12:15 p.m. in the R. Roger Rowe School parking lot. Children on bikes and scooters are required to wear helmets and must be accompanied by their parents during parade formation. Equestrians are asked to wear helmets and have someone accompanying them to walk alongside the horse at all times. Leashed dogs are welcome. Pet owners are reminded that the asphalt can get very hot and may burn animals’ paws.

For more information about the parade, contact Cassandra Ricks at Cassandra@RSFAssociation.org

