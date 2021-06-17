Honor Flight seeks WWII, Korean War veterans

Honor Flight San Diego started an outreach campaign for Military Appreciation Month called “Operation Find Our Vets.”

The nonprofit group of volunteers to escort San Diego area veterans to Washington, D.C., for a three-day trip to visit memorials dedicated to their service. The group needs help from the community to find World War II and Korean War-era veterans from San Diego, Imperial and Riverside counties to go on their Honor Flight.

There is no cost to the veteran for the trip. The next trip is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 1-3 for about 90 veterans.

“We know they are out there, we just have to find them,” said Julie Brightwell, chairman of Honor Flight San Diego. The youngest Korean War veteran is about 87 years old with many veterans well into their 90s and over 100 years old, Brightwell said.

The nonprofit has partnered with the County of San Diego Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, the USS Midway Museum and the Alpine Veterans Wall of Honor to assist in finding veterans.

Priority is given to senior veterans and those with terminal illnesses.

Organizations can contact Honor Flight San Diego to partner in finding veterans. Community members can email info@HonorFlightSanDiego.org or call (800) 655-6997. Applications for WWII and Korean War veterans can be downloaded at HonorFlightSanDiego.org.