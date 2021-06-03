County’s National Merit Scholars announced

More than two dozen San Diego County high school seniors have been announced as winners of National Merit $2500 Scholarships by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They are among 2,500 scholarship winners chosen from among some 16,000 finalists nationally.

The corporation also awards corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships, and this summer will name college-sponsored scholarship winners. By the end of the 2021 program, about 7,500 scholarship finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $30 million in scholarships. Most scholarships offered each year are underwritten by about 400 independent corporate and college sponsors that share the nonprofit National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s goals of honoring scholastically talented youths and encouraging academic excellence.

In San Diego County, scholarship winners are:

Canyon Crest Academy: Shayan K. Azmoodeh, Emily K. Kang, Susan Lee, Erika Li, Jessica J. Lin, Elden Ren, Liam Yile Tan, Sophie Wu, Vivian C. Wu, Maxwell Yao, San Diego

Coronado High School: Paloma R. Ronis von Helms, Coronado

Del Norte High School: Zahir Ahmed, Lindsay Wright, Cynthia Zhang, San Diego

Eastlake High School: Joseph S. Colarusso, Chula Vista

El Capitan High School: Hafeez S. Merali, Lakeside

Francis W. Parker School: Sophia X. Epley, Chula Vista

La Jolla Country Day School: Boston T. Moreland, San Marcos

La Jolla High School: Richard Q. Chao, Marjorie M. MacDonald, La Jolla

Rancho Bernardo High School: Dhruv Kumar, Lauren G. Pickard, San Diego

San Marcos High School: Vivek Vijayakumar, San Marcos

Scripps Ranch High School: Shree Gopalakrishnan, San Diego

The Bishop’s School: Jeffrey G. Wang, San Diego

The Cambridge School: Emily L. Tianshi, Abigail L. Wu, San Diego

Torrey Pines High School: Kelly P. Wang, San Diego

Westview High School: Heidi Q. Lau, Michael Wu, San Diego

— Laura Groch is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune