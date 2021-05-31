RSF resident John Tree receives military promotion to Major General

Brigadier General John Tree, a Rancho Santa Fe resident, was recently nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate for promotion to Major General (two-star) in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

The promotion ceremony was held at the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon on May 18, 2021.

The ceremony was officiated by Tree’s boss, General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., the Air Force Chief of Staff. He is the senior 4-star General who is in charge of the entire Air Force. All of Tree’s immediate family attended the ceremony, as well as extended family and other guests. The Pentagon, based on CDC guidance, had just eliminated the requirement to wear facial masks for all vaccinated personnel the day before the promotion ceremony, so it was the first ceremony in a year that was held without masks.

Major General John Tree at his promotion ceremony held at the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon.

(Courtesy)

Tree entered the U.S. Air Force in 1990 after graduating from the United States Air Force Academy. He served seven years on active duty before transferring to the Reserves where he has served for the past 24 years.

He is currently serving as the Mobilization Assistant to the Air Force Chief of Staff at the Pentagon. He assists the Chief with the organization, training and equipping of 685,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces serving in the United States and overseas.

Tree, who has received numerous major awards and decorations in his military career, lives in Rancho Santa Fe with his wife and children. His two youngest boys currently attend R. Roger Rowe School. Tree was elected by the community last November to serve on the R. Roger Rowe school board.

In his civilian professional career, Tree has held key positions, including chief executive officer and president, in companies involved in retail packaged goods and logistics/supply chain management.

Tree and his wife, Michelle, presently own and operate a large packaging solutions company in San Diego.

