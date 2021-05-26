10 more local campuses added to Distinguished Schools list

Ten San Diego County schools have been added to the list of 2021 California Distinguished Schools.

The state department of education initially honored 102 schools with that designation, including nine from San Diego County.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently broadened the list to include 120 more California senior high schools and one more middle school.

The additional San Diego County Distinguished Schools are:

Canyon Crest Academy (San Dieguito Union High School District)

Classical Academy High School (Escondido Union High School District)

Hilltop Senior High (Sweetwater Union High School District)

Kearny Digital Media & Design (San Diego Unified School District)

Mira Mesa High (San Diego Unified School District)

Mission Hills HIgh (San Marcos Unified School District)

Mission Vista High (Vista Unified School District)

Sage Creek High Carlsbad Unified School District)

Scripps Ranch High (San Diego Unified School District)

Torrey Pines High (San Dieguito Union School District)

The Distinguished Schools Program recognizes schools for excellent work in closing the achievement gap and/or achieving exceptional student performance. Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years. Schools are recognized based on performance and progress on state indicators such as test scores and suspension rates. After reviewing the data, the department identified 10 more schools for this year’s honor.

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.

“These additional high schools join the ranks of all 2021 California Distinguished Schools who are being recognized for this distinction because of their exceptional record to provide for all students and their commitment to data-driven efforts that prepare students for college and career,” Thurmond said in a statement. “Our thanks go to the entire communities surrounding these schools, including the teachers, administrators, and classified employees as well as the students and their families who, through teamwork, all accomplished this impressive achievement together.”

To see the full list of 2021 California Distinguished Schools, visit https://www.cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/cs/awardees2021.asp.

