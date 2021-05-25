Rowe students earn ACSA Student Standout Awards

The Association of California School Administrators (ACSA)’s Region 18 recently held its Student Standout Awards. All 50 schools in the greater San Dieguito chapter celebrated one student that has excelled in the areas of arts, community service, humanities, courage, fellowship and science.

Noah Belghazi

The year’s honorees included Noah Belghazi and Liam Hutchinson from R. Roger Rowe Elementary and Middle School. The two students were celebrated in a virtual presentation led by ASCA Region 18 President Ben Churchill, superintendent of Carlsbad Unified School District, on May 13.

“While we’re not together, we’re still so proud of the students selected by each campus for this special recognition,” Churchill said.

Noah was honored in the category of science. With his inquisitive mind, he approaches every science investigation with enthusiasm, curiosity and a desire to fully understand concepts and ideas, as reflected by his detailed and organized science notebook.

“All of his teachers agree that his passion to learn is seen in all academic areas,” his nomination read.

Liam Hutchinson

Liam was honored in the category of fellowship, as a “delightful” young man highly respected by his peers and staff.

Liam inspires all he comes into contact with due to his positive attitude, sense of humor, willingness to try new things and genuine friendliness to others. He was described as a role model who demonstrates empathy, honesty and compassion.

The 2021 Student Standout Awards were sponsored by Mission Federal Credit Union, who also provided winners with a gift card.

