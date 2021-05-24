First phase of Solana Santa Fe’s modernization to begin in June

The Solana Santa Fe School modernization project will begin as students leave campus for the summer break next month. Balfour Beatty Construction is expected to start the first phase of construction on the $21 million project on June 14.

The renovation of the Rancho Santa Fe school is the Solana Beach School District’s next big Measure JJ bond project after the rebuild of Solana Vista School, which will welcome students back in the fall.

The first phase includes demolition of the kindergarten play area and portable classroom and the construction of a retaining wall on the north side of the campus on El Apajo. The retaining wall, 22 feet at its highest, will support a new parking lot on that side of the school, adjacent to a reconfigured kindergarten play area.

The first phase is expected to be complete by October.

A rendering of the new two-story classroom building at Solana Santa Fe. (Courtesy)

The second phase of the renovation is expected to begin in November or December 2021, with the construction of a new two-story classroom building, an administration building update, construction of the new north parking lot and alteration of the south parking lot.

Parking campus-wide will be increased from 40 to 74 spaces. The large drainage culvert on the south end of campus will be paved over and there will be significant enhancements to the queue to help improve the traffic flow into and out of the school.

With the renovation, the front of the school has been reimagined to make it a higher profile entry element that matches the architectural style of the neighborhood, reflecting feedback heard throughout community design workshop sessions. Phase two also includes converting a classroom into a much bigger food service area to serve students at lunchtime, accessibility upgrades, exterior painting and a campus-wide fire alarm system upgrade.

The entire project is expected to be complete by winter 2022.

