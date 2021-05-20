Signatures submitted, San Dieguito heading toward special election

It appears the San Dieguito Union High School District will be holding a special election for its area 5 board seat as the required 399 signatures were submitted to the San Diego County Board of Education on May 19.

Carmel Valley’s Ty Humes, a district parent and former president of the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation, was appointed the new Area 5 trustee of the SDUHSD board on April 22. Humes was appointed to the seat left vacant when Trustee Kristin Gibson resigned from the San Dieguito Union High School District board in March citing personal reasons.

According to San Dieguito Faculty Association President Duncan Brown, over 700 signatures were collected in a joint effort between the union and district parents in favor of constituent voices being heard in the selection of a new school board member.

Ty Humes was appointed to the board on April 22. (Courtesy of SDUHSD)

Once the signatures are verified, Humes would be removed and a special election scheduled. The district has 130 days to schedule an election.

The board unanimously appointed Humes to the vacant seat on April 22 after interviewing the seven candidates who applied for Kristin Gibson’s seat in an open session. The board member for the district’s area 5 represents the communities of Carmel Valley and Pacific Highlands Ranch.

There are 26,000 registered voters in area 5 and the costs of a special election were projected to range in cost from $450,000 to $650,000.

This story is developing.

