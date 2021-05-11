The Nativity School stages Shark Tank show for student entreprenuers

On May 5, Nativity School sixth graders participated in Shark Tank, the Rancho Santa Fe school’s take on the popular entrepreneurial-themed TV show. The show, broadcast live on Zoom, featured the top five students pitching their ideas to potential investors, an inventive way to incorporate sixth grade lessons on art, advertising techniques, persuasive writing and public speaking.

Chloe Mullen, creator of the Coolit! Waterbottle, was the winner. Chloe’s Coolit! bottle uses solar energy to cool and heat water. In her pitch, Chloe said she envisions the bottle being used on camping and hiking excursions, like her grandfather’s backpacking trips in the Sierras. Her loftier goals were for the bottles to be used in developing countries that lack access to clean and fresh water. For every bottle sold, $1 would be donated to The Sierra Club.

Other Shark Tank participants included Mark Meringolo with his Rose Perfume, Koa Coleman’s Fizz Water, Chris Vu’s Lava Java (an energy drink featuring his proprietary blend of chai and green tea), and Kellen Kilkenny pitched an enticing investment in the San Diego Tsunami, a new NBA team with a starting line-up featuring Damian Lillard, coached by Bill Walton.

Shark Tank participants Chloe Mullen, Mark Meringolo, Koa Coleman, Chris Vu and Kellen Kilkenny.

(Courtesy)

Principal Marc Thiebach, Brittany Bateman, vice principal, and Maggie Zures, office administrator, served as the Sharks. The Sharks chose to invest in Chloe because they felt she had the best and most thorough presentation, showing her confidence and skills in public speaking, knowledge of the product, ability to answer questions, logical investment numbers and a solid product idea.