RSF Education Foundation to host annual Art Auction in-person at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation will hold its annual art auction, A Creative Affair, on Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m., to benefit the R. Roger Rowe School. The event will be held on the front lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, and attendees will enjoy an al fresco, 3-course sit-down dinner and live entertainment.

In addition to the live event, a silent auction will be held online. Bidding is now open, and members of the community at large are invited to join. Visit one.bidpal.net/2021artauction/welcome

A sneak peak at this year’s beautiful artwork is on display through the shop window at Amy Meier Design in downtown Rancho Santa Fe.

A Creative Affair art auction is co-chaired by Paige Pennock and Fatima Grismer, both parents of R. Roger Rowe School children.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

Pictured at top and below is some of the art that will be auctioned during the event.

Paige Pennock



(Paige Pennock)

“Feathers” - Mrs. Klaus, Grade 3

(Paige Pennock)

“My Little Valentines” - Mrs. Valentine, Grade 4

(Paige Pennock)