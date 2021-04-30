Lucile Lynch named San Dieguito’s interim superintendent

In a 4-1 vote, the San Dieguito Union High School District board has appointed Lucile Lynch as the interim superintendent following the resignation of Robert Haley this week.

On April 29, the board met in closed session for about four hours before making the announcement about Lynch’s appointment. The sole vote against the appointment was trustee Katrina Young.

Lucile Lynch (2016 file photo) (Courtesy)

Lynch, an attorney and businesswoman, is a former La Costa Canyon parent who ran for the school board in 2016. She has been involved at the district for several years advocating for students with special needs as well as serving on the district’s pool committee.

The board had put out a call for applicants for the interim superintendent position just the day prior to the selection being made. It was not disclosed how many applicants had been under consideration.

