State: COVID-19 tier system will end June 15

California is preparing to scrap its reopening tier system by June 15, state officials said Tuesday, April 6.

Gov. Gavin Newsom took the podium to announce the change to the public, saying that, provided there is no fresh surge of COVID-related infection and provided that current vaccine supply estimates for the coming two months prove out in the real world, it should be OK for the vast majority of businesses and organizations statewide to reopen at full capacity more than two weeks before the Fourth of July.

California, the governor noted, has already administered 20 million doses, more “than all but five nations in the world” and anticipates 30 million people across the state will have received at least one dose by the end of April. Already receiving more than 2 million doses per week, Newsom said the June 15 sunset of the tier system is a signal that the vaccine supply chain will become even more robust in May.

“With the expectation of an abundance of doses coming in from the federal government through the end of this month and into May, we can confidently say by June 15 that we can start to open up as business as usual, subject to ongoing mask wearing and ongoing vigilance,” Newsom said.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of health and human services, said in an earlier briefing Tuesday, April 6, that the current trend toward lower COVID-related hospitalizations has a lot to do with the the level of confidence currently on display.

Those who get sick after vaccination, he noted, seem to have less-severe illness and are less likely to end up in a hospital bed.

“What we’ve seen is those who get vaccinated have a high degree of protection from significant disease,” Ghaly said.

If currently-low hospitalization trends continue and vaccine supply continues to grow more robust, then most locations, from bars to concert venues, will be able to open at 100 percent capacity on June 15. There will be special rules, Ghaly said, for certain extra-large gathering places, such as convention centers and large multi-day events.

For the moment, though, the tier system continues to hold sway.

San Diego County will get some fresh reopening juice Wednesday, April 7, moving to the second-least-restrictive orange tier in the state’s reopening blueprint.

The move, confirmed with the release of the state’s latest tier report, will squeeze out a little more indoor operating space for restaurants, gyms, outdoor entertainment venues, amusement parks and a host of other businesses and organizations, allowing them to exceed the thin limits that govern the red tier where the region sat for three straight weeks.

Starting Wednesday, April 7, local restaurants, movie theaters, museums, zoos, places of worship, would be able to use 50 percent of their indoor space, doubling the previous red-tier limit. Outdoor entertainment venues and amusement parks also get attendance bumps.

The San Diego Padres have the largest potential gains, moving up from a cap of 20 percent to 33 percent starting Wednesday, April 7. Orange tier rules also allow up to 67 percent of the seats at Petco Park to be put in play if all fans occupying them have either been fully vaccinated or have tested negative for coronavirus.

It was not clear Tuesday morning, April 6, how the Padres will change their seat management approach. However, a team official said in an email that a third home game against the San Francisco Giants will continue as scheduled Wednesday, April 7, before the team goes on the road for a week. That leaves a little time to adjust before the Dodgers come to town for the first of a three-game series on April 16.

Getting a slice of the orange tier is possible in San Diego because the state adjusted its lower threshold from 3.9 to 5.9 cases per 100,000 residents, applying the new limit retroactively statewide. According to a statement made Tuesday morning, April 6, by Dr. Wilma Wooten, San Diego’s public health officer, the region’s latest weekly score came in at 5.8 in Tuesday’s report from the California Department of Public Health, though the full statewide report had not yet been released. It is the county’s third-straight week under 5.9, posting a 4.9 last week and a 5.5 two weeks ago.

The state loosened the limits for orange Tuesday, April 6, because it has now sent more than 4 million vaccine doses to neighborhoods across the state deemed to have the worst access to health care and other resources necessary for healthy living.

— Paul Sisson is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune