News

Five candidates vie for two seats in RSF Association election

The Rancho Santa Fe Association will hold its election in May.
(Karen Billing)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
The Rancho Santa Fe Association went from having no candidates to five candidates for the 2021 Board of Directors election. Two seats will be up for grabs next month as President Mike Gallagher and Vice President Sharon Ruhnau’s terms expire.

Candidates in the running are Dan Comstock, Courtney LeBeau, Lorraine Kent, Paul Seitz and Mark Simpson. The community will get a chance to hear from the candidates at the Association’s Annual Meeting, set for Thursday, May 13 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom.

