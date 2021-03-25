San Dieguito moves toward reopening four days a week starting April 12

The San Dieguito Union High School District board voted unanimously in favor of directing Superintendent Robert Haley to bring forward a resolution to bring students back four days a week starting April 12. A special board meeting to approve the resolution will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 29.

The board’s direction at the March 24 special meeting also included students returning five days a week at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, with the base instruction model being in-person learning.

Carrie Su, the student board representative from Canyon Crest Academy, voted against the board’s direction. The only other student board member present, Sarah Williams from La Costa Canyon, supported it.

“I know it’s not a perfect decision for every family,” SDUHSD Vice President Melisse Mossy said. “But we’re doing the very best that we can and we want to give our best to every single student.”

Starting on March 16, the district allowed students who wished to return to in-person learning to come back to campus one day a week, expanding to two days a week on March 22. Students attend school on their assigned days in cohorts, grouped by last names. Some teachers have accommodations that allow them to teach from home and those classrooms have a substitute teacher in the physical classroom for supervision.

The board took public comment before spending about three hours in closed session on the resolution. The expanded reopening resolution was on the agenda as an action item but no resolution was presented to the public in advance.

Some parents were encouraged by the move to bring students back more days, asking for a full five-day a week reopening. Other parents cautioned that it was “reckless” to reopen further at this time.

The only teacher comment was provided by teacher Brynn Faris, who disagreed with the decision to expand.

“We told you that one day a week until spring break (April 5-9) and two days a week after spring break was what was best to accommodate all students and to sustain a reopening,” Faris said. “You’ve already disregarded us too many times. At this point what we all need is consistency and stability, let us adjust to what you just asked us to do less than a week ago with one business day’s notice.”

Faris and other parents said the district needs to first assess the two-day-a-week model before further reopening: “Just because you can open four days a week doesn’t mean you should.”

Board members acknowledged that they have listened to all input in making what they said was a difficult decision. SDUHSD Trustee Katrina Young said they are trying to find a compromise between those students that need to stay home and those who want and need to be in-person.

“There are some students who desperately need to be in school and we’re listening to those students and that’s why we’re probably moving our reopening faster than other parents would want,” Young said,

For those that are hesitant to come back, Young said they are working to put safeguards in place so that students who wish to remain in distance learning have an equitable education and the same access to teachers.

“From the first day of joining this board I’ve fought to give our students the opportunity to be on campus full time, I’m not going to abandon that goal. I know it’s the right thing to do,” SDUHSD Trustee Michael Allman said. “Fundamentally it’s about choice, to provide a choice for students that want to be in school. Anyone who disagrees, they can keep their children at home, that’s their choice.”

