Plaza de Acacias up for sale in Rancho Santa Fe Village

Plaza De Acacias in the Rancho Santa Fe village has been put on the market.

The property is comprised of three buildings on the corner of El Tordo and Avenida de Acacias, including the two-story Lilian Rice-style building that houses Banc of California, the last commercial project built in the village in 2013. Billed as a retail investment opportunity, the asking price for the 13,620-square-foot property is $22,500,000.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a prime asset in Rancho Santa Fe, one of California’s most distinguished and desired neighborhoods,” said Rancho Santa Fe resident Bill Shrader of Urban Property Group, who is working as a broker for the ownership.

Plaza de Acacias building houses Banc of California. (Courtesy)

Shrader said the property has a strong history of occupancy with Wells Fargo and Union Bank having been there since the 1970s. The Banc California has been in the new building since it was completed and the second floor has just been leased to Wells Fargo Advisors.

With 46 parking spaces, Plaza De Acacias also has one of the only parking lots in the village.

For more information, contact Bill Shrader at bill@upgsocal.com

