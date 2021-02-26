Helen Woodward Animal Center helps rescue Texas shelter pups

Twenty-seven Lone Star canines arrived at Helen Woodward Animal Center Feb. 24 seeking warmer weather and a second chance at a forever home, according to a Woodward Center news release. Last week, the 12 puppies and 15 adult dogs survived record-breaking storms and a shelter left uninhabitable. Fortunately, with the dedication of heroic Concho Valley Paws shelter workers, a transporter willing to brave the icy roads, and the loving assistance of Helen Woodward Animal Center staff, the future looks sunny for these Texas pups.

Helen Woodward Animal Center began working with Concho Valley Paws in May of 2020. As the pandemic numbers rose, shelters across the country were forced into lock-down and struggled with limited staff members. The Center was happy to connect with the Texas-based animal welfare facility and welcome transports of shelter pups over the last nine months.

Two weeks ago, however, Concho Valley Paws faced new challenges. An alert was sent out to all Concho Valley residents regarding toxins found in the water system. Water lines were shut off across the city as repairs were being made. Then, before repairs could be completed, a record-breaking blizzard hit the area, freezing pipes, knocking out electricity, and blocking roads.

“The Concho Valley Paws staff members were there every day,” explained Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Partner Liaison LaBeth Thompson. “They were trying to keep the animals warm, fed, hydrated and clean but it was really a desperate situation. It was even challenging to get out there to them because the roads were so bad.”

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.

Fortunately, Helen Woodward Animal Center could depend on one of its most dedicated transporters, Melissa Maertens, who found her way around road blocks and icy passageways to get the Concho Valley pups into her vehicle and on their way to the brighter skies of California.

“When a natural disaster occurs, there are so many lives at risk,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center President Mike Arms. “But it’s easy to forget about some of the smallest and most helpless. I’m incredibly touched by the staff at Concho Valley Paws who didn’t forget about those orphan pets and worked in unbelievably challenging circumstances to keep them safe and cared for until they could get them out to us.”

Helen Woodward Animal Center is surprising Concho Valley Paws with a monetary donation to help the shelter get back to working order.

The Concho Valley arrivals will go available for adoption over the next few days and weeks as they are cleared by medical. Those interested in adopting can visit www.animalcenter.org or call (858) 756-4117, x 313.

