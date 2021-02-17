Leadership changes at Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club

The Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club is starting the search for a new general manager and course superintendent as both Brad Shupe and Tim Barrier have left the club. The news was shared in a letter to the club membership last week.

Shupe, who had been with the club since October 2018, accepted a leadership position at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif. According to the letter written by RSF Golf Club President Blair Nicholas, Barrier is “starting the next chapter in his life”.

“We appreciate his long-term dedication to our club,” wrote Nicholas of Barrier, who had served as the course superintendent for nearly 30 years.

Shanon McCarthy, the club’s director of membership and communications, will be stepping in as interim general manager and assistant golf course superintendent Kevin Carroll will serve as interim superintendent. Shupe has agreed to assist the club with the transition over the next few weeks and the board plans to interview candidates for the posts.

“While I understand these changes may be initially unsettling, it provides a great opportunity for growth and new ways of achieving our mission and vision objectives,” wrote Nicholas. “You can rest assured that we are laser-focused on enhancing membership experience on every level, and we are confident that the incoming GM and superintendent will elevate us to the next level.”

The golf club has been preparing to start a $5.9 million course renovation in April. The updates include the installation of a new irrigation system, the replacement of turf on the fairways, reshaped bunkers and a renovation of the practice range and short game areas.

