Police arrest suspect in killing of Cathedral Catholic teacher in North Park

Homicide detectives on Monday night arrested the man suspected of gunning down a beloved Cathedral Catholic High School teacher earlier in the day in North Park, police said.

Mario Fierro, 37 (Courtesy photo)

Detectives arrested 30-year-old Jesse Milton Alvarez on suspicion of murdering 37-year-old Mario Fierro, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown.

Police said Fierro was gunned down around 7:10 a.m. Monday on the sidewalk of Kansas Street near Monroe Avenue. Officers performed CPR on Fierro until medics arrived but he died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Investigators did not release a suspected motive in the slaying.

The shocking news of Fierro’s death Monday prompted school officials to cancel classes for three days at the Carmel Valley campus and those held online.

“Everyone in our school community mourns his loss,” Kevin Eckery, a spokesman for the Diocese of San Diego, said in a statement. “Mario was young, vibrant and full of life. All of us loved him.”

Fierro taught social studies at Cathedral Catholic, where he had worked since 2016 in what amounted to a homecoming for the 2002 graduate of University of San Diego High School. The school was renamed Cathedral Catholic when it transitioned from its prior Linda Vista location to its Carmel Valley campus in 2005.

“He was a gifted teacher and a great human being,” Eckery said. “He also served as the Athletic Director at Notre Dame Academy.”

The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation — a charity named after the late San Diego humorist Larry Himmel — set up a fund to raise money for Fierro’s funeral. By just after midnight Tuesday, the fund had already surpassed its $20,000 goal.

