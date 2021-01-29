New county vaccine super station opens in San Marcos

San Diego County launched a new interactive map showing all the vaccination sites to make it easier for San Diegans to make an appointment to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

People in Phase 1A and 65 years and older can now make appointments through the new site, which will be very similar to the one used to find testing sites.

The new map allows users to pick a location and connects them to the appointment system for that site. You can access the map by visiting vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

“We’re trying to make it easier for people to make an appointment and get vaccinated when it’s their turn,” said Wilma Wooten, county public health officer. “The vaccine is safe and effective and it’s the best tool we have to slow the pandemic.”

Starting Jan. 31, a new COVID-19 vaccination super station will be up and running on the California State University San Marcos campus. The new pedestrian site will be vaccinating people, with appointments, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the Sports Center and Clarke Field House, located at 333 South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos. Free parking will be available.

The County-run site is a collaboration between the County and CSU San Marcos, with staff support from Palomar Health, UC San Diego Health and Tri-City Medical Center. It will offer 250 to 1,000 doses daily depending on vaccine availability but can ramp up to vaccinate 5,000 people daily when more vaccine is available.

People 75 and older who do not have access to a computer or internet can call 2-1-1 for assistance in scheduling an appointment. The Metropolitan Transit System is also offering free travel to a vaccination site by showing proof of appointment.

Vaccination appointments fill up quickly, so county health officials are urging San Diegans to wait their turn and get vaccinated when more doses become available.

“Be patient. Your turn will come,” Wooten said.

The county plans to open two more vaccination super stations in East and North County in February. Vaccines are expected to be available to everyone by the summer.

—-Karen Billing

