First meeting of social ‘Rancho Santa Fe Fire Brigade’ to be held on El Fuego in RSF

La Jolla resident Howard G. Singer will host a Rancho Santa Fe Fire Brigade event at 16936 El Fuego in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Those interested are welcome to attend the event, which is a formation and introductory meeting.

Singer just started the brigade, which will not actually serve any firefighting functions, as an extension of his involvement in a weekly Cars and Coffee event in Rancho Santa Fe. Local car collectors gather on Paseo Delicias.

Singer, a car collector, usually drives one of his cars there on Saturday mornings, frequently arriving early to get a good parking space.

“I have a lot of friends in Rancho Santa Fe and I drive in from La Jolla,” Singer said. “I just thought it would be a lot of fun to have a fire brigade.”

One of his recently acquired vehicles is a Toyota HiAce firetruck, which he plans to feature prominently in the initial brigade meeting.

“We just want to have a good time,” said Singer, who has reached out to friends to ask them to join.

The meeting will include a picture of the group’s members.

But due to public health measures still in place, he noted, that picture will have to be taken from a distance to fit everyone in the frame. Singer said masks and social distancing will be enforced. He plans on holding monthly meetings on Zoom in March, April and May until it’s safe to hold in-person meetings.

“We want people that are sort of interested and have an inner firefighter in them, and might even like dalmatians,” said Singer, adding that the ongoing rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will expedite the beginning of regular in-person meetings.

If the event has to be rescheduled due to inclement weather, it will be held on Feb. 13, same time and location. For more information, email Singer at hgslajolla@gmail.com.