CCA’s Amy Villanova to receive California’s top honor as 2020 CMEA Band Educator of the Year

Canyon Crest Academy’s Amy Villanova will be honored with the 2020 California Music Educators Association (CMEA) Byron Hoyt/Don Schmeer Band Educator Award, the top award honoring excellence in instrumental education and performance in the state of California.

Amy Villanova

(Courtesy)

Eligible educators for the honor includes all music educators in public and private schools, colleges and universities in the state of California.

Villanova, the coordinator for Instrumental Music, Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra and Jazz Band at CCA, becomes the first educator within the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) to be honored with the state’s Band Educator Award since its inception in 2000. She is just the third educator working in San Diego County to be selected for the award alongside Jerri Webb (2017, Westview High School) and Jeanne Christensen (2016, Mira Mesa High School).

“It is a such an honor to have been selected by my peers to represent the CMEA Byron Hoyt/Don Schmeer Band Educator Award for the state of California, and it is a testament to the incredibly hard work and pride that our students put into learning and refining their craft, as well as to the incredible team of music professionals I have the privilege of working with in our school and in our district,” Villanova said. “I am so grateful for the opportunities afforded to me, and the amazing friendships I have developed, all because I chose to try playing flute in the elementary school band.”

Villanova will be publicly honored on Feb. 18 at a virtual event in conjunction with the All-State Music Education Conference hosted by the CMEA. Also during the event will be performances of the 2021 California All-State Ensembles which will include students from CCA, Carmel Valley Middle School, Earl Warren Middle School, Pacific Trails Middle School and Torrey Pines High School after successful auditions.