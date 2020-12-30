Rancho Santa Fe Fire District employees recognized at board meeting

At the October meeting of the board of directors, the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District recognized several employees for their outstanding service to the organization and the community, according to a news release.

Captain Tanner Worley

(Courtesy)

Captain Tanner Worley was the recipient of this year’s David B. Dewey Firefighter of the Year Award. Worley was nominated for the award by his peers, for his professionalism, work ethic, leadership skills, and being a strong representative of the fire district. He has served as a mentor for new hires as well as firefighters wanting to promote to engineer. In addition, Worley recently became chairperson of the fleet maintenance program, serves on the apparatus committee, and is the treasurer for the Rancho Santa Fe Firefighters Association.

Deputy Fire Marshal Conor Lenehan

(Courtesy)

In addition to the annual Firefighter of the Year Award, this year the fire district also recognized Deputy Fire Marshal Conor Lenehan as the Non-Safety Employee of the Year. Lenehan was nominated by his colleagues for his excellent customer service and work ethic. He takes pride in not only his work but the work of the Fire Prevention Bureau as a whole and exemplifies the values of the district.

Thirteen district employees were also recognized for their years of service. Five of those employees have served the district for 30 years. The others were recognized for 5, 15, and 20 years of service (there were no 10 or 25-year employees this year).

“I would like to thank and congratulate our employees for their hard work and dedication to the district,” said Fire Chief Fred Cox. “They exemplify the level of service and care we pride ourselves in providing for the communities we serve.”

Formed in 1946, the RSF Fire District now spans approximately 50-square miles and protects over 32,000 citizens. The Fire District currently operates out of six fire stations and serves the communities within and surrounding Rancho Santa Fe, Fairbanks Ranch, 4S-Ranch, Elfin Forest, and Harmony Grove.