San Dieguito delays reopening due to union lawsuit

San Dieguito Union High School District students will not return to in-person learning in January as the school board has settled with the teachers’ union in its lawsuit against a return to campus during a pandemic surge.

On Dec. 18 the California Teachers Association and the San Dieguito Faculty Association filed a lawsuit in Superior Court to prevent the district from moving forward with expanded reopening efforts. The union said that the district’s plan violates state rules because the state forbids schools from reopening if they did not reopen before the county fell into the purple tier. At a Dec. 28 special meeting, the board ratified a settlement agreement with the union, which required the board to rescind its reopening resolution from last month, meaning that there will be no movement toward bringing more students back to campus for in-person instruction likely until the county is out of the purple tier.

Students were expected to begin one-day-a-week instruction on Jan. 4, aiming for a return to five days a week on Jan. 27, the beginning of the third quarter.

In addition to the lawsuit, last week the district also received a letter from San Diego County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten with a caution about its plans to return students at this time.

Trustee Katrina Young said she was aware that their decision would be disappointing to many parents and students but she believes that it is “one small step back to take many steps forward.”

“We owe it to our kids to continue to bring back as many as we can, as safely as we can,” SDUHSD Vice President Melisse Mossy said. “We’re not settling for the status quo, we are still working to bring all kids back to campus safely.”

The vote to ratify the settlement agreement was 4-1 with trustee Michael Allman opposed. He said he believes that the lawsuit was based on a legal technicality over the definition of schools being “open.” Since the fall, students have been attending classes up to five days a week on district campuses, including students with disabilities, English learners, intervention classes, students without a suitable learning environment at home and students who are significantly struggling in their classes.

“(Teachers) are essential, no doubt, to the education of our kids,” Allman said. “But we offer all this accommodation so these essential workers—that are guaranteed the highest pay in the county— to teach our kids and they say thank you by filing a lawsuit. And then they offer to settle as they hold the kids for bargaining chips. I just don’t want to reward that behavior.”

In the settlement, the union agreed to not “prevent, limit, or otherwise preclude” the district from expanding any cohorting efforts currently taking place. Students who qualify will continue to be able to access campus in small cohorts. Mossy encouraged all families with students who are struggling in distance learning to reach out to their teacher, counselor or even herself if they have exhausted all resources and need to be on campus: “Your student should not be struggling, that is not ok with any of us,” she said.

