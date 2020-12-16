Cork & Knife wine shop opens in the RSF village

Cork & Knife opened in the Rancho Santa Fe village on Dec. 11, a small boutique wine store that offers close to 100 varieties of wine. The new space, inside Nick & G’s restaurant, also specializes in artisan meats and cheeses from around the world. Their knowledgeable staff promises to help pick the perfect bottle.

“Our wine selection is very eclectic and consists of wines from all over the world…including some hard-to-find gems,” said co-owner Derry Van Nortwick.

Cork & Knife owner Derry Van Nortwick

(Courtesy)

Cork & Knife is located in the back of Nick & G’s and opens out to La Granada Street—they are two separate concepts but share common ownership. Last week in addition to the Rancho Santa Fe shop they opened a second location in Escondido.

“We wanted to expand an unused area of the restaurant and serve the Rancho Santa Fe community,” said Van Nortwick. “We saw an opportunity to offer an amazing selection of wines, cheeses, cured meats and specialty foods. Additionally, we also have a small patio where guests can enjoy meat and cheese, wine by the glass and a small plates menu.”

When dining restrictions are lifted, guests will be able to gather in the dining room for seasonal tapas that are uniquely created to pair with Cork & Knife’s curated wine selection. The menu will feature cheese and wine pairings of small plates like decadent bites atop bread, such as the wild mushroom with brie, truffle and sweet onion. For now, they offer take-out and delivery of their food options. Customers are invited to browse the selections of wine either in person or on Cork & Knife’s website, where they can purchase bottles directly.

Currently Cork and Knife is offering two holiday baskets featuring a selection of many of the store’s offerings such as wine, cheese, truffle salami, chocolate-covered oranges and their line of specialty sauces called Hungry Squirrel.

Upscale catering options are also available, as Cork & Knife builds meat and cheese displays tailored for any size occasion. Perfectly paired wine can also be added to any catering package.

Cork & Knife is located at 6106 Paseo Delicias. For more information, visit corknknife.com