Outreach continues on Solana Santa Fe remodel

The new two-story classroom building at Solana Santa Fe School, as viewed from the parking lot and San Dieguito Road.
(Courtesy)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
New renderings of the Solana Santa Fe School modernization were released at a virtual community update meeting on Dec. 2, including a look at the new two-story, eight-classroom building that will replace the school’s existing portable classrooms.

In addition to the new classroom building, the modernization will reimagine the front entrance to the school, add parking and improve traffic flow on El Apajo and San Dieguito Road with more on-site queuing. At the meeting, the design team from Leonakis Architecture also showed renderings for a new wall with five feet high perforated metal panels that will divide the new kindergarten play enclosure from the new north parking lot.

The $21 million project is expected to begin in April 2021 with a targeted completion date of December 2022. The next outreach meeting will be held on Jan. 27, 2021 to discuss the impacts of construction during school operations.

The overall site plan for the Solana Santa Fe School modernization.
Karen Billing

