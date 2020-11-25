RSF Fire Department to honor captain’s memory in Dec. 5 procession

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District and the Rancho Santa Fe Professional Firefighters Local 4349 were saddened to announce the line of duty death of Fire Captain Dale Mosby. Mosby had a long battle with work-related post traumatic stress disorder and took his own life on Nov. 16, according to a RSF Fire Department news release.

Mosby was a 31-year veteran of the fire district and most recently worked at Fire Station #3 in Fairbanks Ranch. A graduate of Palomar Fire Academy, he was actively involved in training and was instrumental in establishing the district’s peer support group.

“Captain Mosby was held in very high regard, a mentor to many and a highly respected individual in our organization,” the RSF Fire Protection District said in the news release. “Captain Mosby made a lasting impact and his roots run deep within our organization.”

Mosby is survived by his wife, two children and many friends within the fire service family.

A private celebration of life will be held at Horizon Church in Rancho Santa Fe on Saturday, Dec. 5 followed by an Honor Drive procession in which uniformed personnel will pay their respects.

For those wishing to send flowers, they can be dropped off at the church at 6365 El Apajo on Thursday, Dec. 3 or Friday, Dec. 4 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

To donate or show support for the Mosby family, visit rsf-firefoundation.org

