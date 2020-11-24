New RSF Barber Salon owner hopes to keep old traditions

The Rancho Santa Fe Barber Salon has reopened under new ownership with a brand new look.

New owner Juleah Roll took over from Dan Lara, known to the community as “Dan the Barber”, after his 48 years in the little shop on La Granada. She has been open for just three weeks, hoping to keep what customers loved best as well as start a new tradition of generational haircuts.

Roll, a native of North Dakota, comes from a long line of hairstylists—her great grandfather was a barber and both of her parents were cosmetologists. Her mother taught at a cosmetology school owned by her father, who also owned his own salon. “I’ve always wanted to have my own, too,” said Roll, 27.

Roll moved to California three years ago and about a year ago to Rancho Santa Fe with her boyfriend, who is a Rancho Santa Fe native. Deana Carter Ingalls, a close family friend whose Carter Financial office shares a doorway with the barber shop, tipped her off that Lara was looking for someone reliable to hand the shop off to in his retirement.

Roll couldn’t pass up on the opportunity she had always wanted.

While Roll got the keys to the shop a few months ago, she has been working through the challenge of securing licensing during the pandemic as well taking time to renovate the space. She added new black and white tile flooring, new cabinetry and walls, new sinks and put in two new old-fashioned barbershop swivel chairs: “A lot of customers are saying they really love it,” she said.

For now, Roll runs a one-person shop offering haircuts, scalp treatments and massages. She also does shaves but there are none right now as per COVID-19 health guidelines, all customers must wear facial coverings. Temperatures are taken and other screening questions must be answered prior to customers entering the shop.

“Barbering is my passion, I love hair cutting and one of my specialties is men’s cuts,” said Roll, who also does kids’ cuts at the salon.

Roll still talks to Dan the Barber frequently and passes along messages from his loyal, longtime customers who ask after him. Once the pandemic is over, there are many of Dan’s traditions that she intends to carry on such as licorice for kids after school and serving up hot apple cider during the winter months. As village barber, Roll knows she has an important role to fill and she hopes to do so with care.

“I live here and I’m looking forward to getting to know people in the community,” Roll said. “Everyone seems really welcoming and nice.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Barber Salon is open Tuesday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. To request an appointment, call (858) 756-1138. Mention the article and receive $5 off a haircut.

