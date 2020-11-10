Allman takes the lead in San Dieguito board race

With just 43,000 ballots remaining to be processed, the latest counts have resulted in some shifts in local Rancho Santa Fe races.

In the San Dieguito Union High School District Area 4 race, Michael Allman pulled ahead of candidate Jane Lea Smith when the latest batches of ballots were counted over the weekend. As of press time for this newspaper, Tuesday, Nov. 10, Allman has 7,386 votes, leading Smith by 295 votes.

In the Rancho Santa Fe School board election, Rosemarie Rohatgi remains the top-vote getter with 2,109 votes as of press time. Rohatgi, John Tree and Annette Ross appear to have won the three available seats on the board. Candidate Ellen Williams is in fourth spot, behind Ross by 194 votes.

Incumbents Dana King and Julie Union appear to have been elected to the two available seats on the Solana Beach School District board.

In the Rancho Santa Fe Community Services District election, Deborah Plummer remains in the lead with 2,769 votes, however, challenger John Salazar has moved ahead of incumbent Douglas Moul for the second available seat. As of press time, Salazar is 48 votes ahead of Moul.

In the RSF Fire Protection District, candidates Nancy Hillgren, Jim Ashcraft and Randall Malin remain the top vote getters.