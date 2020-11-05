Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

R. Roger Rowe celebrates Halloween

Rowe students parade on Halloween.
(Hannah Clements)
Share

During normal times, R. Roger Rowe School students would typically take to the village streets in costume for a spirited Halloween parade. This year, due to the pandemic, a physically-distanced parade was held Friday, Oct. 30 on the school field. There were no parent spectators, but still plenty of masks. The school recorded the parade to share with parents who had to miss out on the fun this year.

1/4
R. Roger Rowe students paraded on the school field for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 30.  (Hannah Clements)
2/4
R. Roger Rowe students paraded on the school field for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 30.  (Hannah Clements)
3/4
R. Roger Rowe students paraded on the school field for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 30.  (Hannah Clements)
4/4
R. Roger Rowe students paraded on the school field for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 30.  (Hannah Clements)

NewsLocal News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement