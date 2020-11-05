R. Roger Rowe celebrates Halloween

During normal times, R. Roger Rowe School students would typically take to the village streets in costume for a spirited Halloween parade. This year, due to the pandemic, a physically-distanced parade was held Friday, Oct. 30 on the school field. There were no parent spectators, but still plenty of masks. The school recorded the parade to share with parents who had to miss out on the fun this year.

