Parents rally to open San Dieguito with better safety plan

The parent-led group Open San Dieguito Safely held a car rally on Oct. 21, supporting teachers and students in their call for better safety protocols before San Dieguito Union High School District reopens schools. The group objects to what they feel is an insufficient safety plan to bring students and teachers back without stable cohorts, physical distancing “as practical”, adequate cleaning supplies and air filtration improvements.

A rally participant. (Courtesy)

The San Dieguito board approved a resolution to bring teachers back to school on Oct. 29 and work toward a plan to bring middle school students back one day a week on Nov. 9 and high school students by Nov. 16. No return dates have been approved or finalized yet. The district has stated its plan is consistent with California Department of Public Health guidelines.

Rally participants began in their cars at Torrey Pines High School and La Costa Canyon High School, joining up at the district office to rally, leaving their signs stacked and taped to the office doors when they left.

Open San Dieguito Safely wants to see improved safety plan from the district. (Courtesy)

Last month, another group called SDUHSD Families for Reopening protested at the district office over students continuing in the distance learning model, asking the district to reopen for in-person instruction sooner.

The board will hold a special meeting on Oct. 28.