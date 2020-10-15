Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Rancho Santa Fe Fire District moves into new Harmony Grove station

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District's new Harmony Grove station.
(Courtesy)
By Karen BillingStaff Writer 
Oct. 13, 2020
8:41 AM
The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District moved into its new fire station in the Harmony Grove community of Escondido on Oct. 8.

The district has been working out of temporary trailers on the site since they merged with the Elfin Forest/ Harmony Grove Fire Department in July 2016. The new permanent building, the district’s sixth station, is their newest since they rebuilt Station 3 on El Apajo in 2011. The $7 million station includes five dorm rooms, a gym, kitchen and dining room, a rec room where the firefighters can relax in the evening, training and community room, and a three-wide apparatus bay.

The fire district spans approximately 50 square miles and protects over 34,000 citizens in Rancho Santa Fe, 4S-Ranch, Fairbanks Ranch, Cielo, The Crosby, Elfin Forest and Harmony Grove.

The new Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District station in Harmony Grove.
(Courtesy)

