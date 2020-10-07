Solana Beach School District launches dashboard to track positive COVID-19 cases

The Solana Beach School District launched a new COVID-19 dashboard on the district’s website to provide staff, families, and community members with a clear summary of positive COVID-19 cases among the students and employees participating in the district’s in-person learning model. There has so far been one positive student case, which was identified prior to the return to campus.

The district reopened its physical campuses on Sept. 21 following the implementation of a proactive COVID-19 testing program for all staff and students. The testing program includes fall and winter re-entry testing, as well as periodic asymptomatic testing cycles throughout the 2020-21 school year.

All 476 employees in the on-site model participated in testing. Testing is voluntary for students—1,444 of the 1,789 students in the on-site model participated.

“Our intention with the proactive COVID-19 testing program is to keep our staff, students, and families safe, and we feel the dashboard is the best approach in keeping the lines of communication between our schools and communities open,” said SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger.

All cases will involve isolation or quarantine and an immediate pivot to remote learning online for those impacted. Individuals who test positive may not participate in any in-person/onsite activity until the district nurse verifies that the individual meets the return criteria set by state and local health authorities.

View the dashboard at sbsd.k12.ca.us/Page/9995

