Rancho Santa Fe Library reopens

The Rancho Santa Fe Library at the heart of the village reopened its doors to patrons on Sept. 10.

The San Diego County Library expanded its library services at all 33 branches, offering limited in-person services on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The sanitation break from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. allows for the cleaning of public spaces within the building.

The RSF Book Cellar is also open for shoppers from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-up door-side services for library patrons will be available on Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Library services offered, with certain limitations, include computer use, Wi-Fi access, printing and copying, holds pickup, access to books, movies, and CDs for checkout, and materials returns. Properly worn facial coverings and physical distancing are required for all staff and customers at all times.

More info at sdcl.org/services

