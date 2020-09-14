RSF Education Foundation to co-host virtual ‘Meet the School Board Candidates’ forum Sept. 22

The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation will co-host a virtual “Meet the School Board Candidates” forum on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in preparation for the Nov. 3 general election, when Rancho Santa Fe School District residents will select three new school board representatives. The forum will be moderated by the Women’s League Of Voters and hosted live through Zoom from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The event is open to all adult residents in the Rancho Santa Fe School District.

The Rancho Santa Fe School board consists of five members who each serve four-year terms and together form the governing body of the R. Roger Rowe School District. November’s ballot will include seven new candidates running for three available board seats. Outgoing board members Scott Kahn, Tyler Seltzer, and Sarah Neal will not seek re-election.

To be eligible to vote in the Rancho Santa Fe School District board election, district residents must be registered through the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, with their district address on file, by Oct. 19. For more information about voter registration or to check voter status, visit www.sdvote.com.

To attend the forum via Zoom, sign up at the following website: https://lwvsdforums.org/Sept22.

Questions regarding the event should be directed to RSF School board member Jee Manghani at rsfjee@gmail.com.

The RSF Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the Rancho Santa Fe School District through fundraising and community engagement. The Education Foundation’s annual grant provides approximately 5-10% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. For questions or more information about the Education Foundation, visit www.rsfef.org.

