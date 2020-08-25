Fairgrounds general manager retires as layoffs loom

Del Mar Fairgrounds officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 25, that General Manager and CEO Tim Fennell has retired after 27 years as the top employee of the 22nd District Agricultural Association.

The announcement comes during a severe financial downturn for the fairgrounds, after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of all large events, which provide more than 90 percent of fairgrounds revenue. The fairgrounds announced in June it plans to lay off almost 60 percent of its full-time staff in October.

Fennell’s duties will be taken over in an interim capacity by Deputy General Manager Carlene Moore, who came to Del Mar in January 2019 after nine years as CEO of the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.

“We are confident in her ability to navigate our staff and organization through the challenges facing our fairgrounds,” said 22nd DAA President Richard Valdez in a written announcement.

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to recognize Tim for the (nearly) three decades he has dedicated to the fairgrounds,” Valdez said. “We wish him all the very best as he embarks on his much-deserved retirement.”

Fennell, appointed to the job in June 1993, long advocated for reinvesting fairgrounds revenue into facilities.

During his tenure the 22nd DAA spent $280 million on capital improvement projects including the Grandstand building, Wyland Hall, an activities center and a $5 million restoration of the San Dieguito Lagoon, according the fairgrounds news release.

Fennell grew what was the 14th largest fair, measured by attendance, to the largest fair in the United States. In recent years, more than 1.5 million people walked through the gates at Del Mar during the month-long event.

Until the pandemic brought the downturn, the fairgrounds hosted nearly 350 events, large and small, throughout the year.

“I have never worked with a more talented, hardworking and dedicated group of people than the Del Mar Fairgrounds team,” Fennell said in the news release. He could not be reached by phone Tuesday, Aug. 25.

— Phil Diehl is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune

