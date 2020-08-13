Candidates file for November school board elections

This November’s school board election will see no incumbents in the race for the three available seats on the Rancho Santa Fe School District board. Board member Tyler Seltzer will be stepping away from the board after nine years; both board President Scott Kahn and Sarah Neal will be wrapping up four-year terms.

The candidate filing period officially closed on Aug. 7 but as no incumbents are running, the deadline is extended to Aug. 12. So far the ballot includes six candidates for the three Rancho Santa Fe seats. Candidates include Christopher Blatt, Jason Karches (business owner), Annette Ross, Paul Seitz (local business owner), John Tree (brigadier general/CEO) and Ellen Williams (preschool teacher/businesswoman).

The San Dieguito Union High School District will also see a shakeup as longtime board members Joyce Dalessandro and Beth Hergesheimer will not seek re-election—Dalessandro has been on the board for 24 years and President Hergesheimer has served for 16 years. Rancho Santa Fe residents do not vote in either of the board member’s trustee areas.

In the Solana Beach School District election, which will be an at-large election for 2020, four candidates will vie for two seats. Candidates on the ballot include incumbent Dana King, Larry Rosen (professor/scientist/author), Haidee Thesing (early childhood educator) and Julie Union (current board president).

In other local elections, there are three candidates for two seats on the Rancho Santa Fe Community Services District board: incumbents Douglas Moul and Deborah Plummer and businessman/educator John Salazar. Candidates for three available seats on the Rancho Santa Fe Fire District board include incumbents Jim Ashcraft, Nancy Hillgren and Randall Malin and small business owner Eileen Robarge.

Frank Creede is the only candidate for Rancho Santa Fe’s Santa Fe Irrigation District seat. In June, Creede was appointed by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors to finish the term vacated by Ken Dunford.

