Village commercial building upgrade approved

On July 2, the Rancho Santa Fe Association board approved architectural changes to the existing Willis Allen office building on Paseo Delicias in the village.

The new architectural details include window caps, a new entry with a stepped cornice and a modification to the existing archway—the historic El Portillo sign will be replaced on the new curved archway. The improvements also include the addition of clay tiles to the roof caps and wooden shutters on the windows.

The existing archway will be modified. (Courtesy)

The Art Jury recommended approval on June 23 with the condition that existing materials are matched and all illuminated window signs are eliminated as they are not permitted by the regulatory code.