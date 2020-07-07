What’s open, what’s closed in latest COVID-19 order

The latest order announced Monday, July 6, by San Diego County health officials made changes to the operation of several businesses, but also left many activities unchanged.

New order as of midnight Monday, July 6

Restaurants and bars, breweries and pubs that serve food or host food trucks are limited to outdoor dining only. Customers must be seated by 10 p.m. and leave the premises by 11 p.m.

Bars, breweries, brewpubs and pubs that do not serve food must close all onsite services indoors and outdoors.

Wineries and distilleries must close all indoor operations but are allowed to have outdoor operations with appropriate modifications.

Movie theaters must close indoor operations.

Family entertainment centers, batting cages, arcades and bowling alleys must close indoor activities.

Zoos must close indoor activities but can continue outdoor exhibits.

Museums must close indoor activities.

Cardrooms must close indoor activities.

Still allowed and open

Restaurants for takeout, deliveries and drive-thru services 24 hours a day.

Breweries and brewpubs that serve food for curbside pickup sales.

Schoolroom classes that comply with specific safety measures.

Hair salons, nail salons, spas, massage, tattoo parlors and skin-care businesses.

Child day care and child care.

Dental offices.

Religious services and ceremonies such as weddings are allowed, although outdoor ceremonies are encouraged. State guidelines restrict indoor attendance to 25 percent of capacity with a maximum of 100 people.

Parks, campgrounds and RV parks that follow safety guidelines.

Public swimming pools or pools owned by apartment complexes or homeowners associations.

Beaches are open by orders from coastal cities and water activities are allowed by the county.

Hotels and other lodging establishments are open for all guests.

Still prohibited

All people must remain in their homes unless they are traveling to an essential or reopened business, an essential activity or are participating in an allowed individual or family outdoor activity.

Colleges and universities may not hold classes or other activities where students gather except for research-related activities and where necessary to train students who will be essential workers.

Visitors and nonessential personnel may not enter hospitals or long-term care facilities

--- Gary Warth is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune