RSF Association’s Annual Meeting to be held virtually
The Rancho Santa Fe Association will hold its Annual Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, July 2 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be an opportunity for residents to hear from the RSF Association board candidates Rick Sapp, Ted Butz, Greg Gruzdowich, Paul Seitz and Mike Sperlinga.
The five candidates are vying for two open seats. Ballots will be mailed following the meeting and will be due back by Aug. 5. To request access to the Zoom gathering, contact the RSF Association at RSFA@association.org.
