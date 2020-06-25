Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

RSF Association’s Annual Meeting to be held virtually

RSF Association administration building
(Karen Billing)
June 25, 2020
4:06 PM
Share

The Rancho Santa Fe Association will hold its Annual Meeting via Zoom on Thursday, July 2 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be an opportunity for residents to hear from the RSF Association board candidates Rick Sapp, Ted Butz, Greg Gruzdowich, Paul Seitz and Mike Sperlinga.

The five candidates are vying for two open seats. Ballots will be mailed following the meeting and will be due back by Aug. 5. To request access to the Zoom gathering, contact the RSF Association at RSFA@association.org.

NewsLocal NewsEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement