Eighth grade Class at R. Roger Rowe off to high school

R. Roger Rowe Middle School students celebrated with a virtual graduation send-off from their homes on June 12 but as soon as it is safely possible, the Class of 2020 hopes to come together for an in-person party to celebrate their accomplishments.

The graduates will be heading off in all different directions this fall: 20 students are going to Torrey Pines High School, 18 to Canyon Crest Academy, seven to San Dieguito High School Academy, six to La Costa Canyon High School, nine to Cathedral Catholic High School, five to Pacific Ridge School, two to The Bishop’s School and one each to La Jolla Country Day, Army and Navy Academy, Rancho Bernardo High School, San Marcos High School, The Classical Academy and The Latin School of Chicago.