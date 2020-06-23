R. Roger Rowe’s kindergarten Class of 2020

R. Roger Rowe School kindergarteners gathered virtually one final time via Zoom on June 12, donning white paper graduation caps as they celebrated the end of their first year of elementary school and their promotion to the first grade.

Evelyn Page is onto the next chapter: first grade! (Courtesy)

As teacher Christi Walter’s class had learned about the Pledge of Allegiance during the week of Memorial Day, as part of their promotion ceremony, the kindergartners class said the pledge and sang a patriotic rendition of “This Land is Your Land.” Each student shared what they learned in kindergarten and then finished up singing a “Thank You” song to show appreciation for all who helped throughout the year.

The virtual promotion was capped off with a special toast of sparkling apple cider.

Proud kindergarten graduate Brayley Hertz

(Courtesy)