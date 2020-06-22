RSF Historical Society names first executive director

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society (RSFHS) recently announced that Cass Kaminetz has been named the organization’s first executive director. Kaminetz will lead RSFHS’s continuing mission to collect, preserve, research and interpret the documents, photos and artifacts that connect community members and more to Rancho Santa Fe and its past.

Kaminetz’s hiring comes on the cusp of Rancho Santa Fe’s centennial and as RSFHS implements a plan of strategic growth in membership, community programs, and an endowment campaign that will help preserve its valuable archival collection and ensure the viability of the Historical Society for generations to come.

Cass Kaminetz

(Courtesy)

In her words, Kaminetz states: “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead RSFHS. We are poised to further develop its vision and build upon the tremendous momentum of the past 35 years of connecting the community of Rancho Santa Fe to its history. Using my experience as an attorney, grant writer, and community leader, it is my goal to bring the residents and businesses of Rancho Santa Fe together at community and educational events while securing an endowment to help sustain RSFHS for the benefit of future generations. If we have learned any lesson from recent months, it is that we need to understand and preserve the past in order to protect our future.”

RSFHS has also announced that its doors will be open to visitors effective June 23, 2020. San Diego County has declared museums safe to open when employees and guests follow these guidelines: (1) stay home if you feel ill, have a cough, fever or shortness of breath; (2) practice physical distancing of 6 feet or more at all times; (3) wear face coverings while inside the facility; (4) avoid touching your face; and (5) wash your hands for 20 seconds using soap and water, or use hand sanitizer when hand washing is not feasible. RSFHS will follow all required guidelines and procedures to help keep the community safe.

The past few months have been turbulent for all. In keeping with its mission to preserve local history, RSFHS is announcing a new program to collect the written thoughts and insights from local residents about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected them and what they have learned to appreciate, such as more time with family, hobbies, and rediscovering a simpler life. Submissions from residents of all ages are welcome, and may be used on the RSFHS website or future newsletters as part of an archived compilation of community experience. Information will be posted shortly at www.rsfhs.org.

