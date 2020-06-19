Del Mar Fairgrounds employees told of upcoming layoffs

The 22nd District Agricultural Association, which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds, announced Thursday, June 18, its staff of 156 full-time, year-round employees will be reduced by 58 percent in October.

The 22nd DAA depends almost entirely on revenue from large events, such as the San Diego County Fair, which have all been cancelled this year because of precautions taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairgrounds across the state are in financial freefall.

Del Mar officials said at their board of directors meeting Tuesday, June 16, that they expect their revenue for the year to be down by $65 million by the end of the summer, or 92 percent of what was budgeted for the year.

State law requires employees to be given 120 days of notice, making the official date of the layoffs Oct. 15. No further details were released.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must make the difficult decision to reduce staffing at this time,” said Tim Fennell, CEO and general manager of the Del Mar Fairgrounds, in a written announcement Thursday, June 18.

“Until it is safe to host events again, reducing our staffing levels is crucial to the survival of the Del Mar Fairgrounds,” he said. “We must preserve this community treasure in order to continue its legacy for future generations as an economic engine for the region and a beloved entertainment and education destination. I look forward to the day when we can operate at full strength again.”

-- Phil Diehl is a reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune