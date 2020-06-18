Rowe School celebrates student promotions

At the end of a most unusual school year, R. Roger Rowe School celebrated its students with virtual promotions for its kindergarten, fifth and eighth grade students on June 11 and 12.

Eighth graders and their families tuned in simultaneously for a graduation video on June 11 and a banner recognized all of the members of the class of 2020 on the lawn of The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. Kindergarten festivities were held on Zoom and fifth graders watched their promotion video on June 12 before heading to the school to pick up their certificates of promotion at a drive-by celebration.