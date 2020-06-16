Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
Advertisement
Share
News

Graduation parades held for class of 2020

Canyon Crest Academy graduating senior Lindsey Ewing
(Karen Billing)
By Karen Billing
June 16, 2020
4:50 AM
Share

With traditional graduation ceremonies not permitted, Torrey Pines High School and Canyon Crest Academy had to get creative, holding drive-through senior send-offs on campus on June 12.

Teachers, athletic coaches and staff members lined the parade routes through campuses decorated with posters and balloons as the students drove through in their caps and gowns in their own uniquely decorated vehicles. Principals Rob Coppo and Brett Killeen handed out diplomas at the end of the routes.

1/4
Drive-through senior send-offs were held for the class of 2020.  (Karen Billing)
2/4
Drive-through senior send-offs were held for the class of 2020.  (Karen Billing)
3/4
Drive-through senior send-offs were held for the class of 2020.  (Karen Billing)
4/4
Drive-through senior send-offs were held for the class of 2020.  (Karen Billing)

NewsLocal NewsEducationEducationLocal NewsCarmel Valley News
Karen Billing

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More from this Author

More on the Subject

Advertisement