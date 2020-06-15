Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club hires new general manager

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club has welcomed John Chanfreau as its new general manager.

Chanfreau comes to the Ranch from the Palos Verdes Tennis Club where he served as general manager for the last three years. He was also the head tennis pro at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club for 10 years through 2017.

“We are so excited to have his experience, his enthusiasm and his energy at the club,” said Rancho Santa Fe Association Manager Christy Whalen. “We’re really lucky to have him.”

Chanfreau was born and raised in San Diego and grew up playing junior and adult tennis here. He has had the opportunity to play and compete at the RSF Tennis Club multiple times over the years.

“I have always enjoyed the atmosphere of the club. I have also known and have had close tennis relationships with many of the tennis pros and members at RSFTC, “Chanfreau said. “Having the chance to come back to Rancho Santa Fe and continue with a general manager position at RSFTC is a dream come true. I am excited to work with the RSF Association, RSFTC board and staff to enhance the program. My goal for the club is to provide the community and membership the best tennis experience in North County.”

Courtney LeBeau, president of the tennis board, said Chanfreau knows the club and tennis professionals very well and will work closely with Derek Miller, the director of tennis.

“We feel very fortunate to have an experienced manager to take the reins during these challenging times,” said Courtney LeBeau, tennis club president, noting that the club was challenged by COVID-19 but also earlier in the year with the Assembly Bill 5 ruling which required the conversion of the club’s independent contractors to employees. The conversion forced an adjustment to the club’s fee schedule for tennis pros, lessons and clinics. “We know he will strengthen not only the club itself but also our position in the community of Rancho Santa Fe.”

Member play has resumed on the courts with social distancing restrictions and they are now offering one-on-one lessons and group lessons with family members; pickleball clinics returned on June 15. LeBeau said the club is working on their plan to comply with county and state restrictions during this first phase of reopening, cleaning the clubhouse and making sure everything is sanitized for the health and safety of staff and members.

